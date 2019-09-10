Discussion
Parker Klein
I never wanted to pay for other habit trackers and resorted to tracking everything in an excel sheet. One day, I said, "Enough is enough! I'm a software developer! I'm going to build a product for the people!" So I threw my own mini hackathon and built Aware. It's super simple and easy to use, doesn't require a login or payment, has helped me track my habits in a few seconds a day, and gives me sweet charts and graphs to analyze what has been going well or poorly so I can make better decisions and live a better life moving forward. Development for this product is ongoing and I would be happy to discuss features and improvements to help out future users. Thank you for checking it out and I hope you enjoy :)
I have tried so many apps but this one feels different. Its like I was waiting for something this. Eager to use it and hoping that the developers add more amazing features to it. Just wanted to ask @parkeraklein How to delete the habits.
