AVSS - DJI M200 - ASTM F3322 - Parachute Recovery Systems - Testing Videos - November - 2019 AVSS is proud to share our recent results from our ASTM F3322 Parachute Recovery System compliance testing for the DJI M200 series. AVSS's Testing Results: From November 12 to 16, AVSS successfully completed 21 testing trials on the DJI M200 for ASTM F3322 compliance.