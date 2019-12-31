  1. Home
Avoid Traffic

Alerts when your commute traffic dies down

Ever been wanting to leave but traffic is high, and you check if traffic died
.
Tell our app what is your acceptable travel commute time, with/without toll roads, and this app will alert you when that commute is less than or equal to your acceptable time limit
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Maker
Your feedback helps a lot so please let us know how we can serve you better!
