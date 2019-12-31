Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Avoid Traffic
Avoid Traffic
Alerts when your commute traffic dies down
iPhone
Productivity
+ 2
Ever been wanting to leave but traffic is high, and you check if traffic died
.
Tell our app what is your acceptable travel commute time, with/without toll roads, and this app will alert you when that commute is less than or equal to your acceptable time limit
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
R.
Maker
Your feedback helps a lot so please let us know how we can serve you better!
Upvote
Share
14 hours ago
Send