Avo for Rails
Ranked #6 for today
Avo for Rails
Build apps 10x faster
Avo abstracts away the common parts of building apps, letting your engineers work on your app's essential components. The result is a full-featured Rails admin panel that works out of the box, ready to give to your end-users.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
Avo for Ruby on Rails
About this launch
Avo for Ruby on Rails
Build apps 10x faster
Avo for Rails by
Avo for Ruby on Rails
was hunted by
Adrian Marin 🥑
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Adrian Marin 🥑
and
Mihai-David Marin
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
Avo for Ruby on Rails
is not rated yet. This is Avo for Ruby on Rails's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
7
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#30
