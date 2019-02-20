Log InSign up
Avo

Prevent human errors when implementing analytics

Ship and test features faster 🚀 Trusted by cross platform consumer products – where 1% conversion change matters.

⚙️Code generated tracking snippets.

👆Single source of truth tracking plan.

🌈No more outdated spreadsheets or broken analytics.

    Pros: 

    Type safety removes a whole category of analytics bugs
    It's suddenly easy to refactor analytics
    Easier to QA that events have been sent

    Could add more features to detect if events are sent at the wrong time

    I'm the CTO and Co-founder of Teatime Games, one of the earliest customers of Avo. Their tool has helped us iterate on a robust event schema so that our data is reliable and we can make good product decisions based on our numbers.

    The Avo team is super responsive and has fixed issues and implemented new features within hours from us reporting them.

    I can't think of an alternative to Avo that isn't more expensive with fewer features.

    Jóhann Þorvaldur Bergþórsson has used this product for one year.
Hi Product Hunt 👋 We’re excited to be on Product Hunt today and share with you what we’ve built 🔨 We are @arnihermann, @logason, @thorag and Stef and we are the makers of Avo – built to prevent human errors and overhead when implementing analytics. Our mission is to make it stupid simple to maintain reliable analytics. Avo solves that challenge for cross-platform consumer products, where a 1% change in conversion makes a difference 💸 Avo is a user-friendly web app to manage all your analytics events and next generation developer tools to generate code with built-in validation for your analytics implementation. It’s your single source of truth. No more outdated spreadsheets. No more broken analytics. Ship and test products faster, with analytics you can rely on 🚀 💻 Developers love Avo because of the code generated tracking snippets with built in validation – so they can focus on features instead of analytics implementation slowing them down. 📈 Analytics managers love Avo because of the built in validation that makes sure they spend less time on fixing bad data. 🚢 Product Managers love Avo because they can ship and test new features faster – Avo wrangles the tracking code so their team can focus on product code. The problem we’re solving and why: We’re solving a personal pain point from when we all worked together on a game called QuizUp (100M+ users). For consumer products like QuizUp, a 1% change in conversion matters. The problem was we repeatedly “broke” conversion funnels and retention charts we relied on when we shipped product updates, by mistakenly removing or changing analytics implementation. It slowed us down in shipping and testing features 💔 It was driving everyone involved mad – so we built internal dev tools and processes that made implementation easier and our data more reliable. What we built was never perfect, and it was clunky in many ways: 1️⃣ No one really _wanted_ to maintain it – but developers agreed to it because it was better than the alternative of frustrated data scientists requesting a fix for analytics implementation that the developers worked on weeks or months ago. 2️⃣ JSON files (or the crappy web apps we invested time in building on top of the JSON schemas) didn’t give us a “human-accessible” overview of what was being tracked and when. So people who weren’t working on analytics every day had no idea what data they should look at to dig into user behavior. We also discovered that a lot of companies build similar stuff – i.e. some version of internal tools for data validation, either through code gen or through server-side validation, often based on JSON schemas. The same seems to apply for those companies; it’s clunky to update, doesn’t give a proper overview, and no one _wants_ to maintain it – yet it beats the alternative of not having it. So now, six years after we started maintaining tools like these internally, we’ve built Avo, to solve these issues for more people. Things to note: ✅ Avo does not store, process or access your data – so no GDPR approval required. ✅ The Avo code generated libraries wrap whatever analytics SDK you already use. You can use the Avo library alongside the tracking you already have, or do a full migration to make sure all your events are according to the specs in Avo. ❎ Avo is not another analytics or data pipeline vendor. We love the ones that exist already. We’ve just built Avo to make sure we can use the data we send into them. Try it out today: Try Avo today if you’re doing any event-based analytics – and stop piling up analytics debt. It will only make your life easier. 1. Create an account on www.avo.app 2. Define your analytics events. If you have an existing data plan, send it to us and we’ll import it 3. Get your code generated tracking snippets with built-in validation 4. Call the snippets from your code, to start sending events to whichever analytics platform you use Avo is $15 per seat. The “AVOLOVESPH” coupon works today to get a 20% off the standard plan forever 🤑 Thanks for reading, Product Hunt. We would love to hear your feedback, as well as stories of when you built this internally or when you wish you had this 🤗
