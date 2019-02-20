Ship and test features faster 🚀 Trusted by cross platform consumer products – where 1% conversion change matters.
⚙️Code generated tracking snippets.
👆Single source of truth tracking plan.
🌈No more outdated spreadsheets or broken analytics.
Reviews
- Pros:
Type safety removes a whole category of analytics bugs
It's suddenly easy to refactor analytics
Easier to QA that events have been sentCons:
Could add more features to detect if events are sent at the wrong time
I'm the CTO and Co-founder of Teatime Games, one of the earliest customers of Avo. Their tool has helped us iterate on a robust event schema so that our data is reliable and we can make good product decisions based on our numbers.
The Avo team is super responsive and has fixed issues and implemented new features within hours from us reporting them.
I can't think of an alternative to Avo that isn't more expensive with fewer features.Jóhann Þorvaldur Bergþórsson has used this product for one year.