Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
AVID.FM
Ranked #2 for today
AVID.FM
Test, build and sell courses 5x faster with AVID
Visit
Upvote 67
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Just want to teach but annoyed by the hassle in making video courses? AVID creators do it all with audio, and validate ideas via crowdfunding before production. Plus, learners achieve up to 16x better results!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Audio
,
Online Learning
by
AVID.FM
About this launch
AVID.FM
Test, build and sell courses 5x faster with AVID
4
reviews
73
followers
Follow for updates
AVID.FM by
AVID.FM
was hunted by
Charlotte Zhao
in
Productivity
,
Audio
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Charlotte Zhao
,
Vittoria Traglia
,
Manji Cheto
,
Bianca Hillerstam
,
Ira Almeda
,
Munkh-Orgil Myagmarsuren
and
Jason Cooper
. Featured on July 1st, 2022.
AVID.FM
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on September 15th, 2021.
Upvotes
67
Comments
60
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#59
Report