Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Osmyakov
Maker
Pro
Hey! I'm Alex Osmyakov, maker of AVE. I believe it's not a new car, fame or money what makes us happy, but very simple and routine activities which we usually put off. I wanted to create an app making people a little happier (and myself). ✔ Tasks We all are a little bit lazy (or a lot? 😊). Therefore, in AVE you don't choose what to do, tasks come by themselves. Otherwise, you would swipe until you get something from your comfort zone. Whereas development always goes through stepping out of it. Of course, you can skip tasks, but it has consequences. ✔ Development A year ago, I had almost no programming skills 😱. I started learning Swift and did MVP in 3 months. It was difficult to put myself in frames and follow deadlines, because I wanted to realize it so much! From that moment I've improved the app and tested it in the local market. So it's time to show it to everyone ⚡ ✔ Users Choice Every week users vote for future features (in real time). Like so tasks are selected for my future sprints. ✔ AVE is Free All tasks are available without subscription. In the paid version (very cheap): — you can choose priorities (specific skills and abilities) — instead of two, you will have up to 6 active tasks I hope you will try. Feel free to share your feedback and recommendation 👍 P.S For a unique promocode for a monthly paid version, please write me in Telegram or Twitter @osmyakov
UpvoteShare