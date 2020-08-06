  1. Home
  2.  → AVATARZ

AVATARZ

Lovely library of diverse 3D avatars

AVATARZ is a lovely 3D library of diverse avatars for any of your projects. You can use the library in product, marketing, ad banners, on social networks, user flow, personas, storyboarding or whatever you want!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Samuel Briskar
Maker
After months of hard work, I am thrilled to announce to you that the AVATARZ library of 3D avatars is out! What is included? 📦 — 2000+ PNG files of different avatars - which you can use in any designer software, such as Photoshop, Sketch, Figma, Studio, or Illustrator. It contains: • 2 rigged upper bodies of man & woman • 3 types of clothes, • 4 types of eyeglasses, • 14 types of hairs, • 4 types of facial expression, • 3 color skins as a bonus = *2 000+ combinations* 🦄 — Blender source files — Blender generator for easier manipulation with the avatar For more information, please visit https://www.avatarz.design/
Upvote (2)Share
Link Admin
Hey guy's really good work. btw Would you mind adding "AVATARZ" to my crowd sourced product listing of awesome products. find it at - www.producthunt.com/posts/the-li...
Upvote (1)Share
Samuel Briskar
Maker
@link_admin sure ;) Feel free to do it.
UpvoteShare
Sonny Lazuardi
so good. congrats on the launch 🎉
UpvoteShare
Samuel Briskar
Maker
@sonnylazuardi Sonny, thank you for your support! :)
Upvote (1)Share