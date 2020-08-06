Discussion
Samuel Briskar
Maker
After months of hard work, I am thrilled to announce to you that the AVATARZ library of 3D avatars is out! What is included? 📦 — 2000+ PNG files of different avatars - which you can use in any designer software, such as Photoshop, Sketch, Figma, Studio, or Illustrator. It contains: • 2 rigged upper bodies of man & woman • 3 types of clothes, • 4 types of eyeglasses, • 14 types of hairs, • 4 types of facial expression, • 3 color skins as a bonus = *2 000+ combinations* 🦄 — Blender source files — Blender generator for easier manipulation with the avatar For more information, please visit https://www.avatarz.design/
Hey guy's really good work. btw Would you mind adding "AVATARZ" to my crowd sourced product listing of awesome products. find it at - www.producthunt.com/posts/the-li...
Maker
@link_admin sure ;) Feel free to do it.
so good. congrats on the launch 🎉
Maker
@sonnylazuardi Sonny, thank you for your support! :)
