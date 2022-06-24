Products
Home
→
Product
→
Avatarg
Avatarg
Generate beautiful types of avatar in one click
Visit
Avatarg is a Figma plugin that let you ✨ Generate a beautiful avatars in your design app with a simple one click!
How to use plugin:
1. 👤 Select one shape or multiple shapes.
2. 🎨 Style your avatar.
3. ✨ Generate.
Happy designing 👨🏻🎨.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Design
,
Web Design
by
Avatarg
About this launch
Avatarg by
Avatarg
was hunted by
Yusuf Bz
in
Design Tools
,
Design
,
Web Design
. Made by
Yusuf Bz
. Featured on June 24th, 2022.
Avatarg
is not rated yet. This is Avatarg's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
4
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#44
