Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chad Fullerton
Hunter
Came across this useful Avatar API you can use in your projects, created by Irish app developer InfiniteLoop.ie currently living in Italy (@webtropy). The Javascript API is free to use, and there is a paid XML API. This API uses public profile information provided by Google, via a publicly exposed Google data source to determine the name and profile image of the user. There are over 1 billion profile pics available via this API. The API works best with gmail addresses, but many other email accounts are registered with Google.
UpvoteShare