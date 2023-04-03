Products
Auxify
Auxify
Make your Spotify queue collaborative
Going on a drive? Hosting a party or kickback? Use Auxify to let your friends add songs to your Spotify queue or skip the current song.
Launched in
Music
,
Spotify
by
Auxify
About this launch
Auxify
Make your Spotify queue collaborative
Auxify by
Auxify
was hunted by
Rohan Taneja
in
Music
,
Spotify
. Made by
Rohan Taneja
. Featured on April 8th, 2023.
Auxify
is not rated yet. This is Auxify's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
