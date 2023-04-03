Products
  Home
  Product
  Auxify
Make your Spotify queue collaborative

Going on a drive? Hosting a party or kickback? Use Auxify to let your friends add songs to your Spotify queue or skip the current song.
Launched in Music, Spotify
About this launch
was hunted by
Rohan Taneja
in Music, Spotify. Made by
Rohan Taneja
. Featured on April 8th, 2023.
