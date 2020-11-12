Autumn - Start Swiping

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
John Juan Lin
MakerFounder | UX @ Taste Labs
Thanks for the hunt @kevin! Hey everyone, it's John from Taste (Yes! The movie recommendation app)...Justin and I spent our entire COVID time developing this shopping version of the Taste app—it was a beast to figure out how to fetch millions of products into the DB and keep them organized...much much harder than movies & tv shows I'll tell ya! Give it a spin, but it's the same idea: swipe & rate the things you like and we match you with more items that you'll like. The algorithm is still based on collaborative filtering, which correlates likeminded users. So obviously, the more users/swipes we get, the better everyone's rex will be. Hopefully this makes online shopping a little more fun and cuts down the hustle of have to go from store to store to look for things.
Congrats guys! I've been a Taste user since the beginning and have loved the functionality - I'm psyched you guys got the shopping app out! I'm downloading it now - I'll will try it out and let you know my thoughts soon! Good luck!
Congratulations on your launch! Great job guys, awesome branding! How do you select the shops featured in your app?
@jasmine_cole could you clarify what you meant by the "shops" feature?
Congratulations on the app. I'll be honest, this is something I've been thinking about for a while. As we move more towards a marketplace experience I feel like the online shopping experience has become too cluttered and messy, instead of being tailored and curated. Amazon has a lot of "crap" products, and the local competitors in my country are following suit. So it's sifting through a lot of garbage instead of looking at a handful of cool products. I tried out the app with wall art and it was interesting to see how quickly it changed and started giving me suggestions I liked. Might have to buy something now! I feel like the challenge will be to not fall down the aliexpress/wish path of products. Good luck!