John Juan Lin
MakerFounder | UX @ Taste Labs
Thanks for the hunt @kevin! Hey everyone, it's John from Taste (Yes! The movie recommendation app)...Justin and I spent our entire COVID time developing this shopping version of the Taste app—it was a beast to figure out how to fetch millions of products into the DB and keep them organized...much much harder than movies & tv shows I'll tell ya! Give it a spin, but it's the same idea: swipe & rate the things you like and we match you with more items that you'll like. The algorithm is still based on collaborative filtering, which correlates likeminded users. So obviously, the more users/swipes we get, the better everyone's rex will be. Hopefully this makes online shopping a little more fun and cuts down the hustle of have to go from store to store to look for things.
Congratulations on your launch! Great job guys, awesome branding! How do you select the shops featured in your app?
@jasmine_cole could you clarify what you meant by the "shops" feature?