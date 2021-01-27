discussion
Axel
Maker
Hey PH! Today I launched this website for my Task Automation Service 🤖 😠 The problem Almost all businesses have many recurring tasks that, most of the time, owners have to do on a daily or weekly basis. That tasks can be monotonous and boring if done every day, like gathering information, uploading content to your website, etc. Something anoying for a human... 🧠 💡 The Solution Set up scheduled bots to do those tasks! ⚙️ Unlike humans, bots can be very efficient at performing the same boring task over and over again. 🧐 The difficulty Having bots doing your job can be great but the difficult thing is to make the initial set up of them. Fortunately, in my job I have worked with many of them and I have made them perform very well without needing anyone to touch them ever again 🥂 For clients, having those bots was a pain reliever💊 and they saved tons of money in case they had to hire someone and manage it. That's all I have to say about my service. If you have any questions on anything, feel free to ask them here and I will be happy to answer you. Thanks! 👋
