Autostandup
Capture daily activity across a number of platforms
Automated daily updates about a developer's activity within the last 24 hours. How much time they spent on code, tickets, meetings and documentation.
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
Autostandup
About this launch
Autostandup
Capture daily activity across a number of platforms
Autostandup by
Autostandup
Dot JA
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
Dot JA
Featured on July 26th, 2022.
Autostandup
is not rated yet. This is Autostandup's first launch.
