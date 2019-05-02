AutoResponder for Slack

Say goodbye 👋 to unwanted Slack notifications with this new "please leave me the f*** alone" tool... ehherrm... I mean AutoResponder.
With two clicks, you can turn on a message that will respond each time someone DM's you or @username's you in a channel.
Kevin CorlissMaker@kevin_corliss1 · CEO & Founder of Treehoppr
Howdy Product Hunters! 👋 Kevin here, along with @douglasfranklin , co-founders of Treehoppr. You may remember us from our Product Hunt release of the Slack app, PTO Ninja (https://treehoppr.com/pto-ninja), a few months back. In the spirit of the upcoming summer and all the vacations you have planned, we decided to make AutoResponder, the most popular feature in PTO Ninja, a separate and free app for all users. If you're tired of constantly getting pinged on Slack when you're out of office and being lured back into work, this is the app for you. With two clicks, you can turn on a message that will respond each time someone DM's you or mentions you in a channel. We'd love to get your feedback and questions. Feel free to download it, try it out (again, it's free), and ask us anything you'd like! Cheers, Kevin - CEO of Treehoppr
