Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AutoRepurpose

AutoRepurpose

Repurpose YouTube videos, grow your social media 10x faster

Free Options
Embed
AutoRepurpose is a tool to make it supa easy to repurpose YouTube videos and grow your social media 10x faster. Currently, we convert YouTube videos into Twitter threads and LinkedIn posts. Support for newsletters is coming soon.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
YouTube
 by
AutoRepurpose
AssemblyAI
AssemblyAI
Ad
Multilingual Speech AI model trained on 12.5M hours of data
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
Supabase
6,307 upvotes
With Supabase I can GTFOL supa quick. It has Auth, DB (also Vector DB) and everything you need to make an app in a day!
Modal
Modal
19 upvotes
The easiest way to host Python especially when you need to do some AI stuff.
Shadcn UI
Shadcn UI
2 upvotes
The best way to create the cleanest UI in seconds.
About this launch
AutoRepurposeRepurpose YouTube videos, grow your social media 10x faster
0
reviews
41
followers
AutoRepurpose by
AutoRepurpose
was hunted by
Taishi Kato
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, YouTube. Made by
Taishi Kato
. Featured on April 14th, 2024.
AutoRepurpose
is not rated yet. This is AutoRepurpose's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-