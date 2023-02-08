Products
Autoproof for Startups
Ranked #12 for today
Autoproof for Startups
Automatic code copyright protection. Secure startup's future
Secure your startup's future, wow investors, and have no legal battles. Once connected to your development process, Autoproof automatically protects the codebase copyright. 320 times cheaper than attorney costs, and it works from the day you start.
Launched in
Legal
,
Developer Tools
,
Startup Lessons
+3 by
Autoproof for Startups
About this launch
Autoproof for Startups
Automatic code copyright protection. Secure startup's future
0
reviews
30
followers
Autoproof for Startups by
Autoproof for Startups
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Legal
,
Developer Tools
,
Startup Lessons
. Made by
Sergey Viharev
,
Polotsky Ilya
and
Dmitry Izvolsky
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Autoproof for Startups
is not rated yet. This is Autoproof for Startups's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
3
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#70
