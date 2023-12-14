Products
This is the latest launch from Autoproof for Startups
See Autoproof for Startups’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Autoproof
Autoproof
Protect your company codebase
A cutting-edge service to protect your company's codebase copyright: ✔ Connect once, automate forever ✔ Valid in global jurisdictions ✔ Decentralized (Web3) ✔ No public codebase disclosure ✔ 100% evidence of timestamp in court in case of litigation
SaaS
Legal
Web3
Autoproof for Startups
About this launch
Autoproof for Startups
Automatic code copyright protection. Secure startup's future
Autoproof by
Autoproof for Startups
Nicolas Grenié
SaaS
Legal
Web3
Polotsky Ilya
Dmitry Izvolsky
Sergey Viharev
Dmitrii Shafran
Featured on December 15th, 2023.
Autoproof for Startups
5/5 ★
It first launched on February 15th, 2023.
