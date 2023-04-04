Products
Automoji
🤖 Auto emoji picker for Mac✨🔮
TIred of searching, choosing and switching apps to copy and paste the perfect emoji on your desktop? 😫😤 Instantly add emojis to any text input on your Mac via a global shortcut (cmd+shift+e)✨💻 (Chrome, Notion, Slack, Email..etc)
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Emoji
,
Productivity
+1 by
Automoji
About this launch
Automoji
Auto emoji picker for Mac
Automoji by
Automoji
was hunted by
Junu Yang
in
Design Tools
,
Emoji
,
Productivity
. Made by
Junu Yang
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Automoji
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Automoji's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report