automl-docker
Ranked #7 for today
automl-docker
Open-source, easily create ready-to-use ML models for NLP
With this beginner-friendly CLI tool, you can create containerized machine learning models from your labeled texts in minutes. You can easily create a natural language classifier and pack it up in ready to use containers!
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
+1 by
automl-docker 🐳
About this launch
automl-docker 🐳
Easily create ready-to-use ML models for NLP
9
followers
automl-docker by
automl-docker 🐳
was hunted by
Leonard Püttmann
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Made by
Johannes Hötter
and
Leonard Püttmann
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
automl-docker 🐳
is not rated yet. This is automl-docker 🐳's first launch.
