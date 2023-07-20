Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Automi AI
Automi AI
No-code generative AI apps
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Automi AI is developing a user-friendly, low-code platform that democratizes the creation of generative AI applications.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
Automi AI
Conformer-2 by AssemblyAI
Ad
A speech recognition model trained on 1.1M hours of data
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please send your feedback and ideas our way. They are more than welcome!"
The makers of Automi AI
About this launch
Automi AI
No-code generative AI apps
0
reviews
40
followers
Follow for updates
Automi AI by
Automi AI
was hunted by
Galem Kayo
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Galem Kayo
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Automi AI
is not rated yet. This is Automi AI's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report