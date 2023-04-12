Products
Home
→
Product
→
Autometrics
Autometrics
Developer-first observability framework
Autometrics is an open source framework that makes it easy to understand the error rate, response time, and production usage of any function in your code. Available in Rust, TypeScript, Python and Go.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
by
Autometrics
About this launch
Autometrics by
Autometrics
was hunted by
Evan Schwartz
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Evan Schwartz
,
Laurynas Keturakis
,
Micha "mies" Hernandez van Leuffen
and
Jacco Flenter
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
