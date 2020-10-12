  1. Home
Simplified IT operation service automation.

Viktor Stefel
Maker
Intrested in IT and technology
Software called Automeasify © is an IT Operations Service Automation platform that allows you to easily automate service management and IT infrastructure operations within the framework of the ITIL methodology. From the self-service of the user demand to the solution of the actual task and its administration according to the corresponding methodology, all it takes is a single push of a button. We focus on processes which are starting from the customer and go around the operation team and get back with a successfull resolution fully automated. With Automeasify you can easily automate service management, and the operation of the IT infrastructure within the framework of the ITIL methodology
