AutoMCP

AutoMCP

Easily deploy your existing AI agent projects as MCP servers
A library and platform to easily convert and deploy your existing agent and multi-agent projects as MCP servers for use with MCP clients like Cursor and Claude Desktop.
About this launch
AutoMCP: Convert Agents to MCP Servers
AutoMCP: Convert Agents to MCP Servers
Easily Deploy Your Existing AI Agent Projects as MCP Servers
AutoMCP: Convert Agents to MCP Servers
Richard Blythman
Richard Blythman
Mark Schmidt
Featured on April 15th, 2025.
