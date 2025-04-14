Launches
AutoMCP
AutoMCP
Easily deploy your existing AI agent projects as MCP servers
Visit
Upvote 68
A library and platform to easily convert and deploy your existing agent and multi-agent projects as MCP servers for use with MCP clients like Cursor and Claude Desktop.
Free
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Tech
About this launch
Easily Deploy Your Existing AI Agent Projects as MCP Servers
AutoMCP by
was hunted by
Richard Blythman
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Richard Blythman
and
Mark Schmidt
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
