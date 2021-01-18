Automatic Baseball Pitching Overlay

discussion
Source code: https://github.com/chonyy/ML-aut... Hi guys, I built a project that could take your baseball pitching clips and automatically generates the overlay. I know some of you may have already seen it. However, I have made some improvements and I will want to share it. The model accuracy is hugely increased I implemented Polyfit to keep track of the ball just in case it lost the detection in some of the frames After all, I'm happy to say that it now is able to overlay as many clips as you want! The input pitching clip could be directly from your phone or camera. The release point will be automatically detected by the program. This system will trace the trajectory and align all the videos to generate the overlay. A fine-tuned YOLOv4 model is used to get the location of the ball. Then, I implemented SORT tracking algorithm to keep track of each individual ball. Lastly, I have applied some image registration techniques to deal with slight camera shifts on each clip. My next step is to build a web app on top of this project. The web app will have a user-friendly GUI for people who are not so familiar with programming to directly try it online! Feel free to follow this project. I should be able to finish it in the upcoming weeks!
