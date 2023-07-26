Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Jobbatical
See Jobbatical’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Automated Employee Visa Assessment
Automated Employee Visa Assessment
Relocate international employees twice as fast.
Visit
Upvote 15
Free Visa Assessment
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Jobbatical's automated assessments, can determine if your employee can be relocated to your location. In a few minutes, without any immigration knowledge or lawyer fees.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
by
Jobbatical
Torq AI
Ad
Your ultimate productivity assistant
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Jobbatical
Tech platform that makes employee relocation fast and easy.
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Automated Employee Visa Assessment by
Jobbatical
was hunted by
Bonita Boni
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Jobbatical
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 29th, 2014.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#139
Report