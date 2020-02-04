auToDo
Car maintenance made simple.
auToDo is a simple solution for setting up recurring maintenance tasks, tracking your fuel usage, and adding custom notifications for one-off tasks.
Learn more at: https://youtu.be/SeWKZL1nUQY
Jonathan Bayless
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! I'm Jonathan, the founder of auToDo. I'm a fairly forgetful person and I was frustrated with keeping track of oil changes for my fiance and I's cars. My dad, who is great with cars and has the engineering mindset for solving this problem, had been using a complex spreadsheet for keeping track of the maintenance for my family's cars. This was great for access on a computer, but not so much for entering refueling data on your phone. I started making auToDo about 6 months ago to help replace this spreadsheet and give a nicer user experience on mobile. The goal with the app is to make this process easier for everyone, so any feedback you have on the app's UX would be greatly appreciated! Feel free to leave a comment below or reach out through the email address listed for the app's beta program.
