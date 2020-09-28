Auto Subtitles by Type Studio
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 First off, a special thank you to @hnshah for hunting us! 🙏 After our public beta launch a few months ago @jan_kalthofer @erikeimterbaumer @marvin_off @khrev_ and I have continued working hard and have taken into account all the amazing feedback we have received from you. So, today we are super thrilled to launch our automatic subtitle generator. 🎉 Besides editing your video text-based, Type Studio now lets you add subtitles automatically to your video in a variety of languages. All of this can be done with just one click. Cut, transcribe, or subtitle your content-focused video: 👩🏫 Tutorials 🤳 Social Media videos 🛠 Explainer Videos 🧑💻 Online Courses 📊 Customer Success videos 🎓 Lectures 📝 Zoom, Meet, etc. recordings 🎞 Documentaries Summarizing what's new in Type Studio: 🤖 Automatic Subtitle Generator 🎨 Customize Subtitle Style 🌍 Multiple Languages Support ⬆️ Export Transcript, Subtitle as SRT or VTT files 🗄 Store Videos in Project Overview What other language do you want to see in Type Studio? We are here all day to answer your questions! 💪 Our small team is working around the clock to continue to make improvements on Type Studio’s features. Because of this, our paying users are a very important piece to this process. Your support allows us to continue working full-time towards an ever-growing product. Each person who takes it upon themselves to pay for our tool is directly supporting our future as a company. 👋 With that being said, we have decided to release some of the updates specifically for the paid plans to make them more valuable. The subtitle customization and the export function are part of the paid plans. Nevertheless, there is no launch on Product Hunt without a special deal. That’s why we’re giving away 20% off of our Pro Plan this week.😻 - Michael
Wow! This looks so great, the branding is dope and it fills a huge gap in the market! Looking forwarding to using it! Kudos and Congratulations to the hard working team!
@hnshah @jan_kalthofer @erikeimterbaumer @marvin_off @khrev_ @michael_sieb I work in Video Production and this tool seriously helped us a lot in creating subtitles and editing video more easily. I would always recommend Type Studio! Keep up!
@porush_puri Thank you so much! Responses like yours are so motivating for us! And of course we are also super excited! If you have any feedback or ideas feel free to shoot as a message :)
@elias_hennemeyer I hope we can keep you as excited with new updates and futures in the future. Looking forward for you input Elias :)
Congratulations guys. This feature makes the product even more outstanding from competitors. Keep up the great work!
@csaba_kissi Great to hear such a great feedback! Thank you very much 😊
Great work! Love the design!
@maximilian_fleitmann We appreciate that! Thanks a lot 😊
You can definitely tell there's been a lot of work and passion put into this project. Congrats, Michael and the team! Pretty sure Cartloop might need to use it soon. 👀
@lisapopovici Absolutely true! But it's so much fun to develop such a product! Can't wait to see the first video of Cartloop cut with Type Studio 😍
Unbelievably handy, yet simple editing tool … video production in the cloud, as easy as it gets. I'm stoked for new features, guys. Keep it up!
@neonish_com So glad you like it! New features are definitely our pipe! If you already signed up in typestudio we keep you posted whenever we release a new update with fresh features.