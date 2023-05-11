Products
Home
→
Product
→
Auto-Gmail: GPT for email
Auto-Gmail: GPT for email
AI to draft answers to all your inbound emails
Auto-Gmail is an AI agent that automates one crucial thing: answering repetitive emails. You can provide it with context, such as frequently asked questions and documentation, and it will draft answers to inbound emails. You just have to approve it.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
AI to draft answers to all your inbound emails
0
reviews
7
followers
was hunted by
Nathan Ganser
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nathan Ganser
and
Fahad
. Featured on May 12th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Auto-Gmail: GPT for email's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
