Get app
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email
Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email

Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email

Let AI draft answers to all your inbound emails

Free Options
Auto Gmail is an AI assistant for your inbox. It works in the background and writes drafts to all the emails you receive. When you open your inbox, all the emails already have a draft response ready to be reviewed and sent.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email
AppGenius
AppGenius
Ad
Embed Interactive Gen AI On Your Existing Website In Minutes
About this launch
Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email
Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for emailLet AI draft answers to all your inbound emails
0
reviews
16
followers
Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email by
Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email
was hunted by
Nathan Ganser
in Email, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Nathan Ganser
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email
is not rated yet. This is Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-