Home
→
Product
→
Auto Gmail
Auto Gmail
Let AI draft answers to all your inbound emails
Auto Gmail is an AI assistant for your inbox. It works in the background and writes drafts to all the emails you receive. When you open your inbox, all the emails already have a draft response ready to be reviewed and sent.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email
Let AI draft answers to all your inbound emails
Auto Gmail by
Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email
was hunted by
Nathan Ganser
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nathan Ganser
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email
is not rated yet. This is Auto Gmail: ChatGPT for email's first launch.
