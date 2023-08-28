Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Author Keynotes
Author Keynotes
Authors explaining book's core ideas
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
I love to hear the core ideas and background of a book. I spend a lot of time finding those videos of the books I am reading. No such thing existed, so I decided to pick it up.
Launched in
Books
Video
by
Author Keynotes
DevAssistant.AI
Ad
GPT-4 with command line and VS Code
About this launch
Author Keynotes
Authors Explaining Books Core Ideas
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Author Keynotes by
Author Keynotes
was hunted by
Shyam Verma
in
Books
,
Video
. Made by
Shyam Verma
. Featured on September 12th, 2023.
Author Keynotes
is not rated yet. This is Author Keynotes's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report