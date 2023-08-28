Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Author Keynotes
Author Keynotes

Author Keynotes

Authors explaining book's core ideas

Free
Embed
I love to hear the core ideas and background of a book. I spend a lot of time finding those videos of the books I am reading. No such thing existed, so I decided to pick it up.
Launched in
Books
Video
 by
Author Keynotes
DevAssistant.AI
DevAssistant.AI
Ad
GPT-4 with command line and VS Code
About this launch
Author Keynotes
Author KeynotesAuthors Explaining Books Core Ideas
0
reviews
14
followers
Author Keynotes by
Author Keynotes
was hunted by
Shyam Verma
in Books, Video. Made by
Shyam Verma
. Featured on September 12th, 2023.
Author Keynotes
is not rated yet. This is Author Keynotes's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-