discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Burrito
Hunter
Founder of BurritoSOFTWARE
🎈
Hey there hunters! AuthKit has been in the works in public beta for quite awhile, and I'm proud to release it fully, along with it being 2.0, which includes snazzy new features! AuthKit is a library for Shortcuts, fully written in Shortcuts. Its main goal is to allow you to add Touch ID, Face ID, and passcode authentication to Shortcuts, without the need of external apps or payments/microtransactions. AuthKit is simple to use in any shortcut while also being helpful in a variety of scenarios. From locking away your morning routine so only you can run it, to locking apps using a tool called AppDefense, AuthKit can help secure things quickly and easily. Take control of your authentication with AuthKit! Get it for FREE here (name your own price): https://authkit.burrito.software Contact: https://burrito.software/discord, tweet me https://twitter.com/burritosoftware, or email support[at]burrito.software. Get AppDefense, a tool to lock APPS with NO JAILBREAK using AuthKit here: https://authkit.burrito.software...
Share