AuthGuardian by OneGraph

The easiest 3rd-party sign-in for your apps and APIs

A visual builder to add 3rd-party sign-in to your app or api in minutes, and add powerful authorization rules for Next.js, Hasura, Gatsby, Apollo, Vercel, Netlify, etc, with rules based on a user's GitHub org, Salesforce email, Stripe account, and more.
Discussion
4 Reviews5.0/5
Anna Amelina
this... is.... kinda amazing.
Horacio Herrera
That demo is INSANE!!! definitely will try it very soon! :)
Tanmai Gopal
AuthGuardian is THE easiest and the fastest way of integrating real-world and fairly complex authentication workflows into your app. I love it, especially the Hasura integration 😉! Kudos to @sgrove and @danielwoelfel for launching 🎉
Ronak Ganatra
All the best @sgrove ! So happy to see this out!
Khaled Garbaya
Solving auth with Graphql is genius for multiple reasons for example if on of the vendors changes the schema your code won’t break
