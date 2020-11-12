Authenteq 2.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Matt Aberdein
MakerProduct Manager
Life is now lived digitally. Whether it’s opening a bank account, renting a property, or protecting your identity online, companies and consumers alike need to onboard swiftly and safely. We believe that identity verification should be fast, secure and accessible for everyone. Our aim is to make Authenteq the most accurate and least memorable part of the customer journey; when our customers can onboard their users with full confidence, then we’ve done our job. Here are a couple more things you should know: - With us you can fully automate your ID verification, KYC and AML process. No manual busywork 🐝 - The verification will take approximately 45 seconds. From start to finish. Did you see my smiling face in one of our very professional verification videos? 📹 - We strive for frictionless experience to make sure that you minimise your drop-off rates, not profits! 📈 - Our team is always there to support you because we know that everyone is different and some of us need more support than others. That’s why you can always ask our Integration Manager Derek and his team for help 🦸♂️ 🦸♀️ - Authenteq’s superhuman AI is always learning to efficiently prevent fraudsters. Think of us like a Superhero of Identity Security 🤖 Ping me if you have any questions or remarks. We’re here to listen. 👂 In the meanwhile; Get Authenteq - identity verification your customers will love 😍 😍 😍
Share