Authenteq

User-owned and controlled blockchain-based online ID

Authenteq is an automatic identity verification and privacy platform which enables users to verify their identity and create their own sovereign digital IDs which are stored encrypted in a blockchain. We support both KYC implementations and identity claim verifications.

Around the web
Authenteq raises $5 million for blockchain identity verificationAuthenteq, creator of the blockchain identity verification technology Trollteq, has raised $5 million in funding and is now touting its 60-second identity verification process. The funding for the Reykjavik, Iceland-based company was led by Draper Associates and Capital300. The company said it completed its funding round in two weeks.
VentureBeatDean Takahashi
​Troll-killing internet software Trollteq arrives | ZDNetIn a few years, internet trolls have gone from being annoying, to being malicious destroyers of lives, to now state-controlled destroyers of democracy. Hiding behind fake accounts, anonymous users may be the malicious teenager in your neighbor's basement or Russian troll farms. For years, there have been efforts to rid the internet of them.
ZDNetSteven J. Vaughan-Nichols

    Pros: 

    Great UX, easy KYC, faster than idnow or jumio

    Cons: 

    more specific what id documents it supports

    i like it, good product

    Adam H has used this product for one month.
Angelo EmbuldeniyaHunter@angeloe · Cofounder, Recruiter + Product Guy.
With an Authenteq ID, users can choose to verify their identity, or parts of their identity to third parties using their claims verification API. The initial signup process takes under 60 seconds and is 100% automated, unless users already have an Authenteq ID in which case it takes under 3 seconds to verify their identity, without them needing to use a password. Authenteq benefits almost any type of online service, whether it’s an online marketplace, online betting, adult website or a financial service. Best of all, integration is fast and simple with either APIs or by using their plugin.
alexandru cebotari
alexandru cebotari@alexandru_cebotari · Addicted traveller, telecom expert
Very good one! Do you have a list of services which already use your service for authentication?
Dailen
Dailen@dailen · IT Pros of GA
Question to the commuity, no offense to the maker intended. Does anyone think these identity services are going to go mainstream. I love the concept but each time I sign up for one, I never end up using it again.
