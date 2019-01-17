Authenteq is an automatic identity verification and privacy platform which enables users to verify their identity and create their own sovereign digital IDs which are stored encrypted in a blockchain. We support both KYC implementations and identity claim verifications.
Great UX, easy KYC, faster than idnow or jumio
more specific what id documents it supports
i like it, good product
Angelo Embuldeniya
With an Authenteq ID, users can choose to verify their identity, or parts of their identity to third parties using their claims verification API. The initial signup process takes under 60 seconds and is 100% automated, unless users already have an Authenteq ID in which case it takes under 3 seconds to verify their identity, without them needing to use a password. Authenteq benefits almost any type of online service, whether it’s an online marketplace, online betting, adult website or a financial service. Best of all, integration is fast and simple with either APIs or by using their plugin.
alexandru cebotari
Very good one! Do you have a list of services which already use your service for authentication?
Dailen
Question to the commuity, no offense to the maker intended. Does anyone think these identity services are going to go mainstream. I love the concept but each time I sign up for one, I never end up using it again.
