Auth0 Marketplace
Discover and enable integrations you need to solve identity
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nick Wade
MakerProduct at Auth0
Hi PH! We’re excited to show you a brand new way to find and integrate third-party solutions that solve more problems right in your app’s identity flows, the Auth0 Marketplace. At Auth0 we’ve worked hard to make identity extensible for years, but up until now developers have had to spend plenty of time and energy on finding how to do it right. And customizing of their identity flows hasn’t really been accessible to all the newer kinds of teams making modern apps in marketing, support, and other types of teams. So, our team has been at work for several months to make it easier for everyone to more easily extend their identity service with new solutions to repetitive old problems. While brand new applications might intially need only a username and password to sign up some users, many growing startups, many early successful products, and many internal teams at larger companies quickly find a long list of new identity problems they need to handle, and that somebody already solves really well. The trick is putting these things together. You can read all the developer docs, and wade through StackOverflow and Google search results, and still not be sure you’ve hit on the right or the supported way to integrate a third-party extension. Putting these things together is where Auth0 Marketplace shines. With our new Marketplace you can now integrate various third-party services to extend your identity with a few simple steps: head to https://marketplace.auth0.com, search for the solution you want, and if it’s available integrate with a few clicks and variables. And if it’s not available yet, you can request it and we’ll let that third-party know you’re looking to work with them on your behalf. Some quick examples: – You’re building a new app and want to quickly allow other developers to sign up with trusted credentials they already have. Just turn on Log in with GitHub, Log in with Dropbox, Log in with Google / Gmail – You’ve launched a new consumer finance app and it’s suddenly inflected up and user sign ups are growing fast, but fraud is growing too. Integrate Onfido or Vouched or another ID Proofing vendor to take care of assuring you know who your users really are for you – You’ve built your app out and launched globally, and realize you need to take care of privacy policy consent from various different countries and jurisdictions. Integrate OneTrust or MyLifeDigital to present the right policy to the right user so you can assure you have their consent in using your apps We hope you’re delighted by the new Auth0 Marketplace and give it a try soon. If you like what you see we’ve even got some upcoming Livestreams you can check out on our Avocado Labs. Thanks again for checking us out, and a special shoutout to @juhaszhenderson for hunting our new thing. Happy hunting, from the team at Auth0
UpvoteShareReport