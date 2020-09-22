Auth0 Marketplace

Salesforce Ventures leads $120M round in Auth0 as pandemic fuels Seattle-area startup's identity tech Auth0 is raising another big swath of cash as demand for its identity authentication software rises amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seattle-area startup just raised a $120 million Series F round led by Salesforce Ventures that increases its valuation to $1.9 billion. This comes after a $103 million round in May 2019.