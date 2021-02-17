  1. Home
auth.

2FA , MFA, OTP, Secure Code for Apple devices

iPhone
Productivity
Developer Tools
+ 1
Auth. is a 2FA and OTP management tool for everyone.
Works with all Apple personal devices - support handoff and keychain.
Scan the QR Code and Done!
You can also add your account from your provider.
Featured
C.M. Wong
Maker
Pre-order today. Available on 18 Feb.
