discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yash YadavSoftware Engineer, driven by curiosity
Have been using it for a little while. It's easy to use and Works well, and devs do listen to your suggestions and feedback.
Share
Upvote (6)
shubham upadhyay
MakerChief Executive Pokemon
Hey Product Hunters, My co-founders and I are a dire fans of podcasts as most of what we learn and understand comes from podcasts that you make (if you are a podcaster or a youtuber). We understand the difficulties of monetising podcasts. Being worked on Blockchain technologies for almost 4 years, we thought of introducing blockchain to the world of podcasting. We've built this platform for you on Hive Blockchain and as me make this platform better overtime, we believe that aureal will resolve the problems associated with podcast monetisation. You've been working tirelessly to create better content everyday, share your experiences and help your listeners understand the world better. We believe your voice carries an impact which should be valued. We thought of making it easier for you to earn a cookie, but we shifted from that plan. Now we're trying to make your podcast creation and monetisation easier through Distributed Ledger Technology. Because, Your voice is worth something. Cheers!
Share
Upvote (3)