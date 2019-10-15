Deals
Aura
Aura
Simple mood tracker for Apple Watch
iPhone
Health and Fitness
Aura is a simple mood tracker designed exclusively for the Apple Watch. With introduction of watchOS 6 this app works directly on your watch without an iPhone companion. Record your current mood as often as you like.
Maksim Petriv
Maker
Really excited to share my new app. It's been a fun experience working on it. Wouldn't be possible without an amazing course on SwiftUI by
@mengto
a day ago
Ethan Fan
I like the design and color of the app. Any HealthKit Integration?
an hour ago
