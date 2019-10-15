Log InSign up
Aura

Simple mood tracker for Apple Watch

Aura is a simple mood tracker designed exclusively for the Apple Watch. With introduction of watchOS 6 this app works directly on your watch without an iPhone companion. Record your current mood as often as you like.
Discussion
Maksim Petriv
Maksim Petriv
Maker
Really excited to share my new app. It's been a fun experience working on it. Wouldn't be possible without an amazing course on SwiftUI by @mengto
Ethan Fan
Ethan Fan
I like the design and color of the app. Any HealthKit Integration?
