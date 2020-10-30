  1. Home
Augurisk Now

Localized crime and natural disaster risk alerts

Augurisk Now is a free app that tells your crime and natural disaster risks anywhere in the US.
It's also a great tool to assess potential risks for your home and office locations.
This site shows your home's disaster risk, from climate to coronavirusFounder Mezian Mohamed started the company after searching for a house and realizing that this type of data isn't easy to find. Most people applying for 30-year mortgages don't actually know what might be likely to happen to a property in the future.
Mohamed Mezian
Hi Product Hunt - My team and I are thrilled to release Augurisk Now! Augurisk Now is a free app that tells you if your current location is exposed to crime risk or natural disaster threats anywhere in the US. It's also a great tool to assess potential risks for your home or office locations. Everyone deserves to know about their societal and environmental risks to better prepare for the future. We believe Augurisk will help promote clean energy and a more responsible way of life. Our scientists have developed proprietary scoring algorithms for crime and natural disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, coastal flooding, and storm events. Today, we're excited to bring these features for free on our new mobile app! We hope that you'll give it a try and let us know your feedback.
Soufian Aboulfaouz
Tracked the making of this fantastic product from the outset and I can say with confidence that very few ones are as useful as Augurisk. The Waze of your own safety. Two thumbs up!
Mohamed Mezian
@soufian_aboulfaouz Thank you Soufian! :)
Xavier Litt
Entrepreneur - AI & Marketing
The team behind Augurisk is incredibly talented, and it shows in their app Augurisk Now! Few apps nowadays provide as much tangible value, and nothing matters more than safety! Kudos for creating such a helpful app :)
Mohamed Mezian
@xavier_litt Thank you Xavier for your kind words!
