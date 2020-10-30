discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mohamed Mezian
MakerFounder @ Augurisk.com
Hi Product Hunt - My team and I are thrilled to release Augurisk Now! Augurisk Now is a free app that tells you if your current location is exposed to crime risk or natural disaster threats anywhere in the US. It's also a great tool to assess potential risks for your home or office locations. Everyone deserves to know about their societal and environmental risks to better prepare for the future. We believe Augurisk will help promote clean energy and a more responsible way of life. Our scientists have developed proprietary scoring algorithms for crime and natural disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, coastal flooding, and storm events. Today, we're excited to bring these features for free on our new mobile app! We hope that you'll give it a try and let us know your feedback.
Share
Soufian Aboulfaouz
🎈
Tracked the making of this fantastic product from the outset and I can say with confidence that very few ones are as useful as Augurisk. The Waze of your own safety. Two thumbs up!
Share
Mohamed Mezian
MakerFounder @ Augurisk.com
@soufian_aboulfaouz Thank you Soufian! :)
Share
Xavier Litt
Entrepreneur - AI & Marketing
🎈
The team behind Augurisk is incredibly talented, and it shows in their app Augurisk Now! Few apps nowadays provide as much tangible value, and nothing matters more than safety! Kudos for creating such a helpful app :)
Share
Mohamed Mezian
MakerFounder @ Augurisk.com
@xavier_litt Thank you Xavier for your kind words!
Share