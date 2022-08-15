Products
Augmen
Augmen
Notion's progress tracker that helps you grow efficiently.
Augmen is the progress tracker for the people that can't seem to keep up with their tasks' progress. Organize your projects and track progress, the all-in-one tracker works to track your daily, weekly, and monthly task progress.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
About this launch
Augmen
Notion's progress tracker that helps you grow efficiently.
Augmen by
was hunted by
iReem
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
iReem
. Featured on August 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#51
