Audius Music for iPhone

Decentralized SoundCloud competitor comes to mobile

Now you can listen to all your favorite artists on the go for free with Audius for iPhone!
Features:
- High Quality Audio: Streaming at 320kbps
- Free Forever: Unlimited uploads and listening at no cost
- Censorship Resistant: No takedowns & no deplatformings
Alex Park
Alex Park
I find so much good music on here everyday and the audio quality is noticeably higher quality.
