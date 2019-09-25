Discussion
David Oliveira
the Team behind Audius is all the time on discord giving attention to what we say, talking to us, trying to solve our specific problems and this is truly wonderful. For me it's the most important thing.
I've been listening to content on Audius for the last couple days and I've been absolutely blown away by the quality of the UI and the content catalogue. The Audius team has clearly put in a ton of effort into the product over the last year!! Quick question - when does the mobile application get released??
Maker
@vivek_nair Thanks Vivek!! 🙏 Native mobile apps will be out early next year! For the time being we've made the web app as mobile friendly as possible.
Finally a good use case for a blockchain dapp! Apps like SoundCloud have been failing musicians for years, I'll really be rooting for you guys.
