Improve your startup's landing page with a video audit
Sasan Aghdasi
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋 I love a good landing page. There’s nothing like getting someone excited enough about your product to want to sign up or buy what you’re selling. BUT I see a lot of great products get launched with underwhelming landing pages. Sometimes they look really good but they: ❌ Don’t communicate what the product is ❌ Come off as too technical ❌ Don’t focus on actually getting sign ups or sales ❌ Are missing a bunch of elements that subconsciously get a visitor's spidey-senses going, etc. Over the past few years I’ve done a good number of full site audits and found that the landing page was usually the biggest point of friction. Figured I’d turn this into a service by providing experienced, succinct, and actionable feedback that you can easily implement for your product. I hope this can be useful to some of you out there :-) Sasan
