  1. Home
  2.  → Audited

Audited

Improve your startup's landing page with a video audit

#4 Product of the DayToday
Building things isn't easy. Marketing them is even harder.
Get a video audit of your landing page with actionable feedback on how to make it better, increase conversions, and get people excited about your product.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Sasan Aghdasi
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋 I love a good landing page. There’s nothing like getting someone excited enough about your product to want to sign up or buy what you’re selling. BUT I see a lot of great products get launched with underwhelming landing pages. Sometimes they look really good but they: ❌ Don’t communicate what the product is ❌ Come off as too technical ❌ Don’t focus on actually getting sign ups or sales ❌ Are missing a bunch of elements that subconsciously get a visitor's spidey-senses going, etc. Over the past few years I’ve done a good number of full site audits and found that the landing page was usually the biggest point of friction. Figured I’d turn this into a service by providing experienced, succinct, and actionable feedback that you can easily implement for your product. I hope this can be useful to some of you out there :-) Sasan
Share