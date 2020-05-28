Discussion
Hey 👋 Introducing AudioMass an open-source web based audio and waveform editing tool 🎶 AudioMass lets you record, or use your existing audio tracks, and modify them by trimming, cutting, pasting or applying a plethora of effects, from compression and paragraphic equalizers to reverb, delay and distortion fx. AudioMass also supports more than 20 hotkeys combinations and a dynamic responsive interface to ensure ease of use and that your productivity remains high. it is written solely in plain old-school javascript, weights approximately 83kb and has no backend or framework dependencies. Feature List: - Loading Audio, navigating the waveform, zoom and pan - Visualization of frequency levels - Peak and distortion signaling - Cutting/Pasting/Trimming parts of the audio - Inverting and Reversing Audio - Exporting to mp3 - Modifying volume levels - Fade In/Out - Compressor - Normalization - Reverb - Delay - Distortion - Pitch Shift - Keeps track of states so you can undo mistakes - Offline support! More about the product here → audiomass.co I hope you'll like it 🙂
Wow! This looks slick. Will give it a further try later on, but first impressions are that it seems better than a lot of app based audio editors I have used. I don’t tend to do anything complex, so it looks like AudioMass might just be the audio tool I was looking for! Thank you @pkalogiros.
