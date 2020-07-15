Discussion
Hi Product Hunt! 🥳 We are super excited to show you our new product we were working on in the last few months. Audiocado is a web app that makes it very easy to visualize podcasts and other audio clips of any length, ready to be posted. 🦄 EASY TO USE AND CUSTOMIZABLE When you import a new episode, we automatically generate a new design from the cover picture with a waveform in a matching color. Audiocado also features an awesome online editor that lets you manually design visualizations with ease. It makes it very convenient to add episode and podcast covers, interactive progress bars and text to the visualization. 🚀 INTERACTIVE AND FAST The cool thing is that you can playback the visualization at any time and see how the waveform interacts with the audio. This makes it really painless to place everything where it belongs. Once you are ready, it’s time to render your video. But you won’t wait long for it because our servers are super fast and render the video within just a few minutes. 💜 FREE TO USE And now the best thing: Audiocado is completely free to use for up to 15 second clips and you won’t even need to create an account to test us out! At the moment we are working on automatically generated subtitles that can be placed and styled however you want and a new template feature will make it even faster to create visualizations. We got many plans like completely automated video creation, more awesome interactive elements like zoom in effects and so much more. We’d love to see what you create with Audiocado - Let us know by tagging them with #audiocado.
