AudioAlerts.io

Discussion
Maker
Stefan Hayden
Hey everyone. Years and years ago I found this very fun site that let you add code to your site and hear a ding when users triggered code. It was a free site and it was tons of fun until it disappeared. I've always wanted to rebuild it so I could have that same fun feature again. I love adding the code to my sites and hearing users trigger page loads, signups, purchases, and so many more interactions around the site. I think this is not only a smart way to feel closer to your users but a way to keep it fun at the same time. I hope you get a chance to signup and throw some code a site and see how it changes how you interact with the metrics you most care about.
