Audio Trimmer

The simplest way to trim your audio files

#5 Product of the DayToday
All you need to do is pick your audio file and select the part you want to keep. No need for you to worry about metadata and formats. The app will seamlessly copy the information over to your trimmed file! 😊
Colin Kiama
Colin Kiama
Maker
I made this app a few years ago actually. Honestly at first it wasn't very good but quite a few people downloaded it anyway. As time went on, it ended up being my most downloaded app ever. Because of this, a couple of months ago I implemented all the feedback I received and I was really happy with the result. Really excited to share this with you guys today! The app has a 7 day free trial but here are some free codes for the early people 😉 http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?... http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?... http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?...
